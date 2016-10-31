The Agriculture Department has advised paddy cultivators to derive benefit of the new crop insurance scheme: Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, to be given in situations of natural calamities, drought and drying up of water sources.

Under the new scheme, damage to crops occurring at the level of revenue villages is determined.

Earlier, destruction to crop was assessed only at block and firka levels. In Erode district, the new scheme will be implemented from the rabi season, District Collector S. Prabakar said.

Alongside protecting farmers from losses, the new scheme also encourages mechanisation of agricultural process and assures sustained financial assistance for safeguarding food security.

Highlight

Another highlight of the scheme is provision for payment of compensation at different stages of cultivation right from sowing to post-harvest of various agricultural and horticultural crops.

The highest compensation per acre for a damaged paddy field is Rs. 26,000.

Forms

Farmers are required to obtain forms and submit filled-in ones at the Primary Agricultural Cooperative Banks or Nationalised banks, along with the specified nominal premium. Enrolling for the scheme was compulsary for those taking farm loans and optional for others.