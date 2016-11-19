A centre where babies can be checked every Friday for various health and wellness parameters will be functional at the maternity ward of the Ooty Government Hospital.

As part of the ‘National Newborn Week’ celebration, pre-term babies across the district were checked for developmental abnormalities at the Special Newborn Care Unit in Ooty GH on Thursday.

“Over 40 babies were brought to the unit,” said Dr. N. Nalini, paediatrician at the Ooty GH.

To ensure all babies are monitored for their health, a ‘Well-baby Hospital’ will be functional at the hospital on Fridays, she said.