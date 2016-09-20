The Fair Price Shop Employees Association has urged the government to set up a separate department for the public distribution system.

G. Balasubramanian, president of the association told reporters here on Sunday that the government should take steps to provide wages to employees of the fair price shops run by cooperative societies on a par with the employees of the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation (TNCSC).

He said that full quantity of kerosene was not being supplied to the fair price shops, and this created a lot of hardships to the ration shop employees.

The government must provide the entire quantity of essential commodities to the ration shops in packets.

The government should regularise all the temporary employees.

Smart cards

Smart cards should be introduced to prevent bogus ration cards, which was affecting the public distribution system. Mr. Balasubramanian asked the Centre to drop its move to direct transfer of subsidy for essential commodities to consumers. The government should continue to supply all the essential commodities through the fair price shops.

He asked the government to revert to the old pension scheme and bring all the eligible government employees under the scheme.

The association will hold a State level conference in Tiruvarur on October 2, he added.