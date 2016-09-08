In the latest reshuffle of IAS officers, the government has posted new Collectors to Chennai, Cuddalore and Tiruvannamalai.

T.P. Rajesh, Director of Most Backward Classes and Denotified Communities, has been posted as Cuddalore Collector.

He will be replacing A. Gnanasekaran, who has been posted as Registrar of Cooperative Societies.

Prashant M. Wadnere, Deputy Secretary, Finance Department, has been posted as Tiruvannamalai Collector. B. Maheswari, formerly Joint Secretary, Home, Prohibition and Excise Department, has been posted as Chennai Collector.

L. Subramanian, Commissioner of Labour, has been posted as Villupuram Collector.

V. Jaya Chandra Bhanu Reddy, sub-collector, Lalgudi has been posted as Joint Managing director, Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board.

Mantri Govinda Rao, sub-collector, Kumbakonam, is posted as Deputy Commissioner (Education), Greater Chennai Corporation. S. Gopala Sundara Raj, sub-collector, Thoothukudi, is posted as Regional Deputy Commissioner (South), Greater Chennai Corporation.