To ease the traffic on the Ballari road in the City, Chief Minister said the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) will construct an elevated a 6.75-km-long steel bridge from Basaveswara Circle to Hebbal (near Esteem Mall).

The foundation stone for the steel bridge would be laid next month and will be completed in 18 months.

The DPR for the steel bridge project estimates the cost of the project at Rs 1,400 crore was prepared in 2014. However, this is likely to see an escalation with the Public Works Department (PWD) set to revise the Schedule of Rates.

BDA will float a tender for construction of a 6.75-km-long steel bridge.

As many as nine alternative routes where the Namma Metro line can connect the City with the Kempegowda International Airport has been identified by the RITES Ltd, an engineering consultancy company.

The shortest alternative identified is the 25.9 kms stretch from Nagawara via Kannur and Bagaluru at a cost of Rs. 5,180 crore and that could take four years for completion.

The longest is the 35.4 kms stretch from Yeshwanthpura via Yelahanka, Kannur and Bahaluru that could take four years for completion at an estimated cost of Rs. 7,080 crore, the highest cost among all the 9.

Three other stretches -two starting from Nagawara and the other from Mekhri Circle, all at cost between Rs. 4,656 core and Rs. 5,024 crore, and which could be completed in three years has also been identified.

The feasibility report and all routes will be posted on the BMRCL website for public reactions and a final decision would be taken after studying public comments and suggestions, the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah told presspersons here on Wednesday said.

Second phase

Tenders would be called this month-end for commencing civil works on 16-km metro rail works connecting Electronics City-Whitefield in the Namma Metro Phase 2 while the BMRCL has been asked to complete the Phase 2 by 2020.

"BMRCL would raise funds through Innovative Financing, auction of its lands and raising loans from multilateral institutions," the Chief Minister added.

The Innovative financing techniques include premium floor area ratio; betterment levy; naming rights/ advertising; premium accessways/ ramps; airspace commercialisation; additional cess on approval of new projects/ developments.

He also said that the 18 kms stretch connecting Silk Board junction and K.R. Puram junction has also been added in the Phase II (A) that could cost Rs. 3,500 crore.

The second phase comprising 72 kms is estimated at Rs 26,400 crore, he said, adding that work on Mysuru road connecting Kengeri, and Kanakapura-NICE road junction has already been commenced.

French overseas development agency Agence Francaise de Développement (AFD has agreed to fund the project. The cost of the project is shared between the Centre, State and AFD in 20:20:60.

About 15 lakh passengers would travel in metro rail after the completion of the Phase-II, he said.