: Surgeons have given a new lease of life to a goat that accidentally swallowed a sewing needle.

When farmer Ramesh of Ramaiyanpatti brought his two-year-old goat to the Teaching Veterinary Clinical Complex, Veterinary College and Research Institute, here on August 16, tests showed that the animal was dull and dehydrated.

Radiological examination exposed that the goat had swallowed a sewing needle with its sharp end protruding part near the heart.

Veterinary surgeons R. Uma Rani, K. Jayakumar and S. Kokila under the guidance of M. Thirunavukkarasu, Dean, VC and RI, removed the needle.

“The VC and RI is well equipped with sophisticated equipment for the benefit of livestock and pet owners of Tirunelveli and nearby districts. Timely diagnosis, technical expertise of clinical departments, well advanced equipment and surgical theatre facilities and proper care and management have saved the farmer’s goat,” said Dr. Thirunavukkarasu.