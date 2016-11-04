A section of the residents living near Attukollai, Yellanalli, have been protesting and demanding the removal of an evaporation tower belonging to Needle Industry Private Limited for the last few years.

Taking cognisance of their demands, the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) has sent a letter to the company to move the evaporation tower away from the residences of people in Attukollai, as the residents claim that acid fumes used to clean the tower are causing a plethora of health problems.

Officials from the TNPCB, Nilgiris District, told The Hindu that they had sent a letter to the company, urging them to shift the cooling tower to an alternative location. “We had received a complaint from the residents that there is noise pollution and also acid fumes being emitted from the tower during cleaning. So we sent a letter to them on October 25, 2016, to shift the tower from the current location to further inside the factory premises,” one of the officials The Hindu spoke to, said.

“Though I am not sure of the chemicals used by the factory, acid is used every few hours for maintenance purposes. Some of the fumes escape during this process," another TNPCB official who requested anonymity said.

Residents in the village, who are in a constant state of anxiety, fear that some of the ailments that have affected them are connected with inhaling the acid fumes.

K Shanthi, who lives very close to the actual evaporation tower, says that wheezing, coughing and other breathing-related ailments are common. “It is complete mental pressure, not knowing whether or not the air we are breathing could kill us or our children,” she said.

N Kumar, 60, who is suffering from lung-related ailments, said that he believes that the evaporation tower is to blame. P Puttan, another resident, said that the villagers have nothing against the factory per se. “We have lived in peace with the owners for many decades, and even now, we are thankful for the jobs that the industry brings us. We only want the evaporation tower to be shifted elsewhere, nothing more,” Mr. Puttan said.

B. Jayalakshmi, another resident said that she feared for her children’s well-being, and sent them off to a school in Coimbatore to study. “The children began coughing and developed wheezing-like symptoms and were unable to study properly. We all fear that the next generation will suffer from some ailments if they continue to live here,” she said.

Nilgiris District Collector P. Sankar, confirmed that the letter had been sent to the company. “The company will have to respond to the letter, and the TNPCB will take a call on what action to take and send us a direction. We will act on those directions,” Mr. Sankar said.

When contacted, a senior management official from Needle Industries Private Limited, refused to speak to this reporter. A high ranking management official from The Needle Industry Private Limited confirmed that the company had received the letter from the TNPCB. “We will respond to the TNPCB. We have no comment on the allegations,” he said.