The non-availability of proper public transport facility is a major difficulty faced by tourists visiting Kiliyur falls. Only those coming by cars and two-wheelers manage to visit the falls. Those coming by bus have to walk three km to reach the place.

The tourists say that operating mini-bus services or introduction of share-autos will immensely benefit them. Such services could be operated from different parts of Yercaud such as Shervaroyan temple, Gents Seat, Ladies Seat, lake and Anna Park.

The Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation can introduce a cab facility or share-auto facility. People also favour efforts to create awareness about the falls. The TTDC could display information about the Kiliyur falls at the Salem Railway Junction, Namakkal railway station, and the bus stands in Salem and neighbouring districts.