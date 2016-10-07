Deepak S. Belgi, Wildlife Warden of the Gulf of Mannar Marine National Park has exhorted school students to create awareness on the need to protect wildlife, forest cover and preserve bio-diversity.

Addressing the Wildlife Week celebrations, organised by the Tamil Nadu Forest Department here on Thursday, he said the school students should become ambassadors of the forest department and educate the public on the need to protect wildlife.

He said the forest areas could be protected only if the wildlife was protected. Stating that 33 per cent of the geographical area in the country should have forest cover, he said the existing forest cover could be preserved only if the wildlife was protected. Every animal and bird played a vital role in protecting and expanding the forest cover, he said.

If the birds and animals helped to expand the forest cover, butterflies played a crucial role in pollination to produce fruits and seeds, Mr. Belgi said. Every year, the department organised Wildlife week celebrations during the first week of October and conducted essay, oratorical and drawing competitions to sensitise the school children to preserving bio-diversity, he said.

Besides the Gulf of Mannar Marine National Park, comprising 21 islets and rich marine and biosphere reserve, there were five bird sanctuaries in the district, he said. Large number of migratory birds from Russia and Siberia visited the sanctuaries for breeding, he said adding the season has begun and the students could see birds flocking the sanctuaries.

District Forest Officer Pichai, District Education Officer Hussain Khan, Forest Range Officer S Ganeshalingam, St Andrews Higher Secondary School Head Mistress Mary were among others who attended the function.

Students who won the first and second prizes would represent the district in the State-level competitions, Mr. Belgi said.