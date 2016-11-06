Establishing two bus stands at Seelanaickenpatti and Karuppur would ease traffic congestion in the city and pave way for smooth flow of vehicles, a key point discussed during the traffic management meeting held at the Commissionerate here on Friday said.

City Police Commissioner Sanjay Kumar chaired the meeting in which Deputy Commissioners of Police Ramakrishnan (Crime and Traffic), Georgy George (Law and Order), Project Director of NHAI, Executive Engineer (Planning) of City Municipal Corporation, Zonal Engineer, NHAI, Zonal Manager of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation participated.

Establishing two bus stands, one in Karuppur on Salem – Bengaluru NH and the other in Seelanaickenpatti on the Salem – Namakkal NH, relocating Lorry Market and VOC Market outside the city, allotting separate parking space for omni buses and establishing pedestrian pathways would help in reducing congestion in the city. The issue was discussed with the corporation officials.

Steel railings

Likewise, installing steel railings on both the sides of national highways, constructing small roundtana or overbridges at Ceylon Colony, Sanyasi Gundu, Erumapalayam, Neikkarapatti and Ariyanoor junctions, installing direction boards in Seelanaickenpatti Junction and Coimbatore Flyover Bridge area and also having ring road for the city was discussed with NHAI officials.

Officials also discussed the need for relaying the Leigh Bazaar Road, establishing pedestrian pathways and parking space with the State Highways Department.

To ease traffic congestion at New Bus Stand, TNSTC officials were asked to allow buses into the premises only 15 minutes before their scheduled departure time. Until then, buses can be parked in the depot outside the premises.

Officials of various departments were asked to come up with concrete plans for easing traffic congestion.