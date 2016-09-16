Expresses satisfaction over measures taken to allay fears of Dalits

A week after caste Hindus attacked the houses of Dalits at Arasanur village near here after an alleged ‘eve teasing’ incident, a two-member investigation team from National Commission for Scheduled Castes visited the village on Thursday and expressed satisfaction over the remedial measures taken by the district administration and police.

Deputed by the Commission, investigators A. Inian and S. Lister, accompanied by B. Pandiyarajan, Madurai Dstrict Vigilance and Monitoring Committee, SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, visited the village to get first-hand information on the September 8 incident and conducted investigation after interacting with the affected people, Collector S. Malarvizhi and Superintendent of Police T. Jayacahndran.

“The district administration and the police seemed to have taken adequate steps to allay the fears of Dalits, but the hapless people are still under grip of fear and living with a sense of insecurity,” Mr. Inian told The Hindu . They would submit a detailed report to the Commission in a couple of days, he added.

He said the police had posted picketing in the village but Dalits expressed apprehension that they might be attacked during night. Soon after caste Hindus ‘ransacked’ the houses of at least 20 Dalits, the Collector and SP visited the village and initiated the remedial measures, he said.

Asked whether the eve teasing incident could be the reason for provocation, Mr. Inian said “whatever be the reason, the caste Hindus had the tendency to go after Dalits as they could not digest their growth and development in society.” Even while ransacking the houses, they abused them for possessing two- wheelers and cars, he said.

They damaged utensils, television sets, two-wheelers, fans and whatever they could lay on their hands. The district administration had compensated for the loss but there was delay in providing monetary compensation to three injured persons, including two women. After they raised the issue, the district administration paid Rs. 1 lakh each to three victims, through electronic clearing system, he said. Immediately after the incident, revenue officials estimated the loss suffered by Dalits and compensated for the loss of properties, Ms. Malarvizhi said, adding she had also sanctioned houses to some of the victims under Indira Awaz Yojana. The police had arrested 13 of the more than 20 named accused from the caste Hindu side. They had booked four Dalits, including three boys, under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) for teasing the Plus One girl.