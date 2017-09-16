NCSC takes suo motu action on suicide of Anitha

more-in

Taking suo motu action, the National Commission for the Scheduled Castes (NCSC) has ordered the Ariyalur Collector and the Superintendent of Police to submit a detailed report on the alleged suicide of MBBS aspirant S. Anitha of Kuzhumur, in Ariyalur district.

Speaking to reporters after meeting her family members on Saturday, L. Murugan, Vice-Chairman, National Commission for the Scheduled Castes, said the Commission had initiated a suo motu inquiry into the death of Anitha, who reportedly took the extreme step dejected over her failure to secure an MBBS seat.

As part of the inquiry, Mr. Murugan met Anitha’s father Shanmugam and his family members. He has asked the Collector and the Superintendent of Police to conduct an inquiry into whether the mental stress on her failure to secure a MBBS seat was the reason for her suicide. They have been asked to send the report within 15 days.

Mr. Murugan said the Commission would take further action based on the report. Besides seeking a government job for a member of Anitha’s family, the Commission would recommend to the State government that it grant compensation of ₹25 lakh.

Collector G. Laxmi Priya and Superintendent of Police Abhinav Kumar also accompanied Mr. Murugan and his team to the house of Anitha. NCSC director M. Mathiazhagan, Senior Investigation Officers A. Inian and S. Lister were part of the team.