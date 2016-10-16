Following the brutal murder of a Dalit youth, Sivagurunathan (27), of Dindigul district by an armed gang in Tirunelveli district last week, senior officials from the National Commission for Scheduled Caste conducted inquiries with the parents and some officials in the past two days.

The youth, who was working in Gandhigram Rural Institute, was in love with a girl, Kasturi, from Tirunelveli district.

She was working as a nurse in a Primary Health Centre in Palani. As she belonged to an upper caste, her parents objected to their marriage proposal.

Kasturi’s parents had reportedly invited Sivagurunathan to their home in Tirunelveli where he was murdered by an armed gang. Later the girl’s father surrendered before the police.

S. Lister and A. Inian from the National Commission for Scheduled Caste conducted inquiry with various officials in Tirunelveli and Dindigul.

The parents of Sivagurunathan, who were given a cheque for Rs. 4 lakh as per law, were also promised the balance Rs. 4.35 lakh.

They demanded stern action against the killers of their son and sought a job for their younger son, an engineering graduate.

Earlier, the officials had discussion with the Collectors and Superintendents of Police of the two districts.