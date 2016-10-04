National Cadet Corps (NCC) of Voorhees College emerged as overall champions at the NCC’s combined annual training camp that came to an end on Sunday.

The combined annual training camp of 10 (TN) Battalion NCC, Vellore was held from September 23 to October 2 at Government Higher Secondary School, Serkadu.

Col K. Prabhakar Hebbar, group commander, Chennai ‘A’, handed over prizes, medals and trophies to the winning cadets on the occasion.

A total of 561 cadets from 28 schools and seven colleges in Vellore participated in the camp. Colonel S. Debnath, commanding officer of the battalion was present, the release said.