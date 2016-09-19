More than 150 NCC cadets attached to 5 (Tamil Nadu) Air Squadron Tech NCC and 11 Signal Company NCC donated blood at a special camp held at the CSI Polytechnic College premises in the city on Saturday. The camp was organised by the 5 (Tamil Nadu) Air Squadron Tech NCC.

Sheela Prabhakaran, former Additional Director of Medical Education, inaugurated the camp and motivated the blood donors.

She explained how the noble gesture of donation of blood saved many innocent lives.

J. John Jeyakar, Correspondent, CSI Polytechnic College, and M. Geetha, principal, Flg Officer J. Vijay Babu, NCC officer, 5 (Tamil Nadu) Air Squadron NCC of CSI Polytechnic College, felicitated the blood donors.