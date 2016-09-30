The 10-day Navaratri festival began with religious fervour at the Padmanabhapuram Palace, which is under the control of the Government of Kerala here on Thursday.

The ritual of handing over the sword of the erstwhile Kings of Travancore was witnessed by hundreds of devotees from Kanniyakumari and neighouring Kerala.

The sword, kept at the Upparika Malika in the palace, was handed over to Joint Commissioner of Hindu Religious and Endowment Board (Tamil Nadu) P. Bharathy by Kerala Minister for Devaswom and Electricity Boards Kadakampally Surendran and Minister for Ports, Museums and Archaelogy Ramachandran Kadannappally.

In turn, the sword was handed over to a representative of the Maharaja and Thiruvattar Temple Manager V. Sudharshna Kumar. Later, the sword was taken to the Padmanabhapuram Thevarkattu Saraswathi Amman Temple to be kept at the feet of the deity.

After a puja, the idol of Goddess Saraswathi, followed by the idol of Velayutha Perumal from Velimalai Murugan Temple and the idol of Munnuthitha Nangai from Sthanumalayan Temple in Suchindram was carried by caparisoned tuskers in palanquins to the palace.

After a puja and offerings by devotees, the procession to Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Thiruvananthapuram began with a customary “guard of honour’’ by Kerala and Tamil Nadu police. The deities will halt at Mahadevar Temple in Kuzhithurai on Thursday night.

On the first day, the idol of Goddess Saraswathi would be taken to a room at the southern end of Chokitta Mandapam for the ceremony of placing sacred granthas and weapons, including the maharaja’s sword, at the feet of the idol for puja in Thiruvananthapuram.

At the end of the 10-day festivities, the deities will return to the respective temples in Kanniyakumari district.