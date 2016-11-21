A family of farmers in Pandalur, Nilgiris, are cultivating tea on their three-acre farm by means of a “zero-budget natural farming”, a method of farming propounded by renowned agricultural expert Subash Palekar.

The farmers, P.K. Kumaran and his son K. Dhaneesh are growing tea in their native village at Mangode, Pandalur, Nilgiris.

The Tea Board on India, in a press release about the tea-growing method, said that “dairy” was also an integral part of the farming system with indigenous breeds of cattle. “The cow’s dung and urine, sugarcane juice, banana and soil from own garden is used as a concoction (Jeevamritha) which is applied as nutrient. Sugarcane and plantain is also sourced from their own farm,” the Tea Board said.

The tea is distributed directly to end users, and as a result, growers get a good competitive price for their produce. “As I use natural farming inputs my production cost is quite limited,” Mr. Kumaran said. The family handle the farm themselves and ensure that the tea is grown sustainably, “ensuring the safety of the environment, land, animals, trees and human beings,” Mr. Kumaran said.

The Tea Board has given its certificate of approval to Mr. Kumaran to go ahead with the natural farming method.