National women’s emergency helpline to be launched soon

To help tackle crimes against women and increase awareness about their rights, the Department of Social Welfare and Nutritious Meal Programme will soon be launching - 181, the national women’s emergency helpline in the State. This helpline is meant to help women in distress and provide them the necessary help and facilities.

“We are now in the process of tying up with the other emergency helplines which also addresses women’s grievances. The work is under way and we will launch the helpline next month,” said a senior official from the department.

The three digit helpline number was launched in the year 2013 after the Nirbhaya episode. The Department of Telecommunications had later written to Chief Ministers of all States asking them to make the helpline available. While a few States, including Telangana and Madhya Pradesh, have launched the helpline, others like Tamil Nadu are yet to extend the service.

“Emergency helplines like 1091 operated by the Police Department are already available in the State. And we had to explore ways to provide a holistic approach in understanding and tackling women’s issues,” the official said.

Apart from calling in an emergency situation, women can also avail themselves of the helpline services to get information on their rights and rules.

The Department of Social Welfare and Nutritious Meal Programme will also be tying up with the Health Department, police and the District Legal Services Authorities to help mitigate their issues and the emergency helpline 108, to avail transport facilities to rescue them.

Experts, however, stress on the need to strengthen the existing schemes and helplines and raise concerns over the successful use of 181. “Many women are still not aware of the existing 1091 or their basic rights. This must be addressed first,” said K.R. Renuka, president, Centre for Women’s Development and Research. “The authorities must come up with creative means to make the new helpline known to all to ensure its successful use,” she said.