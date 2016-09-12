Within hours of the Income Tax Department conducting raids on the premises of former Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister Natham R. Viswanathan on Monday, AIADMK general secretary and Chief Minister Jayalalithaa stripped him of his party posts.

A party press release said, Mr. Viswanathan shall cease to hold the post of organisational secretary as well as a media spokesperson.

He was given these posts only in June this year.

Incidentally, Mr. Viswanathan had lost the May 2016 Assembly elections to DMK heavyweight I. Periyasamy in Athur constituency.