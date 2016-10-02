Files nomination for ward 14 of Valliyoor town panchayat

Perhaps for the first time, a man from the Narikorava community is all set to contest the local body polls in the district as he filed his nomination for ward 14 of Valliyoor town panchayat on Saturday. After the 39-year-old K. Pandidurai of the Narikorava Colony near Park Town in Valliyoor became a mediator between his community and government officials, he used to submit petitions to the officials, highlighting the demands of his people, and it produced results.

After getting free house sites near Park Town, he took efforts to ensure construction of a community hall and a sanitary complex with a deep bore well in their secluded area. While senior citizens started getting old age pension, some of the gypsy youths were given financial assistance for making artificial ornaments.

They were also given ration cards and voter identity cards, thanks to the efforts of Mr. Pandidurai. Above all, 37 gypsy families, who were living in tiny tents, got concrete houses, each built at a cost of Rs. 3 lakh, as Mr. Pandidurai used to meet Collector M. Karunakaran often to press for this demand.

The gypsies asked him to contest local body polls and Mr. Pandidurai filed his nomination on Saturday along with Sathyan of the Communist Party of India, who plays a vital role in bringing the gypsies of Park Town to the mainstream. “Besides the 37 families in the new colony, 70 gypsy families with 220 voters are living here. Hence, they have fielded Mr. Pandidurai as their candidate, who is likely to get the backing of neutral voters of Park Town,” said Mr. Sathyan.

In a multi-cornered contest in this ward, having 1,626 voters, Mr. Pandidurai is likely to make it tough for other contestants who are divided on caste-lines.

“Our people support me unconditionally as they want to see their representative in the local body. Moreover, most of the residents of Park Town, who are frustrated with the appalling performance of their earlier representatives, will support me,” says Mr. Pandidurai.