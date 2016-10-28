SICKENING SIGHT:Water flow at certain points in the recently dredged Nanjai Uthukuli canal has been blocked due to dumping of plastic and other wastes in Erode city.- PHOTO: M. GOVARTHAN

Indiscriminate dumping of plastic wastes threatens to negate the sustained efforts of Public Works Department and Olirum Erodu Foundation to restore the Nanjai Uthukuli irrigation canal.

While utility of the canal dredged to a length of over 15 km earlier this year is noticeable after the recent spell of rainfall, there are also visible signs of water getting completely clogged at certain locations due to accumulation of plastic and other garbage materials.

The PWD had evicted encroachers by demolishing as many as 574 houses on the sides of the canal in deference to a High Court directive. The Foundation took the help of farmers’ associations to dredge the canal passing through Kasipalayam, Shastri Nagar, 46 Pudur, Muthukavundanpalayam, Lakhapuram and a few other villages with an overall ayacut around 2,500 acres.

The PWD has also removed encroachments in the Perumpallam anicut at Surampatti.

“There is a need for creating a deterrent effect. Hefty fines must be imposed on those dumping garbage into the canal. The district administration has the power to do so,” Logusamy, a functionary of Tamizhaga Vivasayigal Sangam said.