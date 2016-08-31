Congress legislator H. Vasantha Kumar’s unusual way of requesting bus services in about 60 villages in his constituency received attention in the Assembly with the Nanguneri MLA claiming that people were eager to see a bus in their lifetime.

“Please show bus to people in those villages in my constituency. Already I have given a list of 23 such villages and I will give another list of 37 villages that do not have bus service,” he said during the question hour.

In turn, Transport Minister M.R. Vijayabhaskar said the AIADMK government had introduced a total of 1,523 new routes between 2011 and 2016 which was above the record by the previous DMK government. Bus transport was available in all places at least within half to one km from the villages and if bus service was not available in the areas cited by the Congress MLA, action would be taken to ply buses to those villages, he assured.