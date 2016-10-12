The animal mobile medical ambulance facility that was inaugurated at Veterinary College and Research Institute in Namakkal.

An animal mobile medical ambulance was inaugurated on the Veterinary College and Research Institute premises here.

Farmers could contact toll free number 1962 to get treatment to their animals at their doorsteps.

The facility was inaugurated by S. Thilagar, Vice-chancellor, Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, Chennai, in the presence of L. Gunaseelan, Dean of the institute. The service is available at Namakkal, Trichy, Thanjavur, Madurai and Kanchipuram districts from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on all days except Sundays.

Officials said that based on the calls, the ambulance would visit the farmers’ place and a doctor would treat the animals. If the animals need referral treatment, they would be transported to the Veterinary College and Research Institute hospital campus, they added. The services would begin very soon.

The Vice-Chancellor also inaugurated a large animal in-patient unit, haemo dialysis unit and smart class room on the premises. The large animal in-patient unit enables the farmers to admit and treat the animals with continuous monitoring by specialists. The dialysis unit is established for the benefit of pet animals while the smart classroom with hi-tech teaching aids is created to improve the learning skills of the students. White coat ceremony was held to induct fourth year students to the clinical subjects.

Mr. Thilagar acknowledged the efforts of all clinical staff since the inception of clinics in 1994 to make it grow to greater heights. He said that Standard Operating Procedure developed by the Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University was the first-of-its-kind in India for treating animals, which is appreciated by Indian Council of Agriculture Research and Veterinary Council of India.

R. Jayaprakash, Director of Clinics, and V. Ramesh Saravana Kumar, Director, Centre for Animal Production Studies, were present.