M. Asia Mariam, District Collector, inspected the Namakkal municipality and the offices of other local bodies and monitored the nomination filing process on Tuesday.

The Collector also visited the offices of the Reddipalayam village panchayat, Erumapatti panchayat union, Mohanur town panchayat, Mohanur panchayat union and Pettapalayam panchayat and made enquiries about the nomination filing process. She went through the list of the nominations filed so far.

Ms. Mariam also visited the polling stations at Tipramadevi panchayat union primary school and St. Cecil R. C. Middle School at Pettapalayam and directed the officials to create all the facilities for the voters.

S. Kavitha, Project Director, District Rural Development Agency, S. Palaniammal, assistant director (town panchayat) and other officials accompanied the collector.