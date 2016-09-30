Common cause:Senior CPI leader R. Nallakannu (second from right) is observing fast with farmers at Velayuthampalayam near Karur on Thursday.

Demand for the closure of new sand quarries set up on the banks of river Cauvery in Karur district

Senior leader R. Nallakannu of Communist Party of India (CPI) on Thursday observed a fast along with a large number of farmers and civil activists, demanding the closure of new sand quarries established on the banks of river Cauvery in Karur district.

Though the Cauvery River Protection Movement had planned to start the fast at 7 a.m., the agitation began at 9 a.m. due to delay in the police granting permission. It was only after the police granted permission, the organisers put up ‘pandal’ for facilitating the agitators to begin their fast.

According to sources, more than 2,000 farmers, mostly from Kadamban Kurichi, Thottakurichi, Thavuttupalayam and Kombupalayam observed fast. Mr. Nallakannu, who had earlier visited the affected areas where the State government has opened up new sand quarries, sat for more than eight hours along with the farmers.

K.C.R. Shanmugam, Annavelu and K.R.S. Mani, coordinators of the Cauvery River Protection Movement, were among those who observed fast. T.K. Rangarajan, Member of Parliament, CPI (M) and Jyothimani, youth Congress leader, also participated.

Speaking at the agitation, Mr. Nallakannu said that the indiscriminate sand mining at several places had caused irreparable loss to the Cauvery, its environment and the farmers. The river environment and safety of the bund had taken a severe beating due to the indiscriminate sand mining. When the farmers were vehemently opposing sand quarries, the State government had given permission for sand quarries to be set up at Kadamkankurichi, Thottakuruchi, Thavuttupalayam and Kombupalayam. It would further weaken the Cauvery River’s ecosystem.

He added that sand mining had been taking place for more than 20 years along the Cauvery.

Several quarries were functioning without any legal framework. Hence, the State government should cancel the permission given for setting up new sand quarries.

A coordinator of the protest said that the Cauvery Rivery Protection Movement had already staged a number of protests.

However, the Government had not cancelled the licences for the quarries.

If there was no action, the movement would conduct a series of protests to highlight the danger of sand mining.

MDMK general secretary Vaiko, ended of the fast by offering juice to Mr. Nallakannu and others.