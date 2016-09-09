The HC had earlier dismissed an appeal for premature release citing a writ before the SC

Nalini has appealed against the order of Justice M. Sathyanarayanan of the Madras High Court disposing her plea for premature release. According to her advocate M. Radhakrishnan, Nalini made a representation on February 21, 2014 for her premature release in accordance with the 1994 scheme of the Tamil Nadu government under which all the life convicts who have completed 20 years in prison will be released.

“This representation was pending with the government for more than two years. So, she filed a writ petition for a direction to the government to decide on her representation,” he said. Justice Sathyanarayanan, who heard the writ petition, passed an order stating that because of the pendency of a writ petition in the Supreme Court, no order can be passed by the Tamil Nadu government, he added.

“Nalini has now filed a writ appeal against this order in the Madras High Court on the grounds that what is pending before the SC is entirely different from what she is asking for. So, the 1994 scheme is not the subject matter of the writ petition pending before the apex court,” he said. He said the State government should be directed to consider her for release under the 1994 scheme because she had already completed 25 years of imprisonment.