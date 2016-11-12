The Train No 56319/56320 Nagercoil-Coimbatore passenger would be diverted via Manamadurai with immediate effect, due to the track maintenance work being undertaken between Virudhunagar and Tirumangalam stations under the Madurai division till February 20, 2017, said a a release from the Thiruvananthapuram division of the Southern Railway here on Friday.

The train will run on the normal route on Thursdays, as there will be no maintenance work on Thursdays, the release added.

Special fare train

A special fare special train in the Nagercoil-Krishnarajapuram sector will also be operated to clear extra rush of passengers.

Train No. 06011 will start from Nagercoil at 16.15 hrs on November 20, 27 (Sundays) and will reach Krishnarajapuram at 08.00 hrs the next day.

In the return direction, Train No. 06012 will depart from Krishnarajapuram at 12.20 hrs on November 21, 28 (Mondays) and will reach Nagercoil Junction at 04.30 hrs the next day.

The train will have a composition of one AC 2 tier, three AC 3-tier, 13 sleeper class and three general coaches.

The train will have stoppages at Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kottayam, Ernakulam Town, Thrissur, Palakkad, Tiruppur, Erode and Salem Junction.