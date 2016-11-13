Wait continues:Long queue seen before an ATM on Palayamkottai Road in Thoothukudi on Saturday.— Photo: N. Rajesh

Tax payers used the demonetisation exercise to pay various taxes

The Nagercoil Municipality cashed in on the demonetisation exercise and netted a sum of Rs. 1.17 crore in a single day through tax and non tax (rent, lease amount) on Friday, said Special Officer-in-charge M. Suresh Kumar here on Saturday.

Tax payers were informed over public address system to utilise the opportunity and use the old high value currencies to pay various taxes before the deadline on Friday as per the announcement of the Prime Minister. As the deadline was extended for another 72- hours from Friday midnight by the Union Government, the municipality has also extend the collection deadline till Monday evening.

The municipality with 52 wards has opened 10 counters – four at the premises of the municipality and six in various areas within the municipal limits – Vadaseri Bus stand, Health Centre near Krishnan Koil, Edalakudi, A.R. Camp Road, Asaripallam old Panchayat Office and Vadiveeswaram - for collection of outstanding tax. Total tax and non tax outstanding from various sources to the municipality was over Rs. 10-crore, Mr. Suresh Kumar said.

Mr. Suresh Kumar hopes to net maximum tax and non tax outstanding before the end of the deadline on Monday. Besides property tax, water tax, professional tax and rental and lease arrears were also being collected, the official added.

Similarly, Colachel Municipality has netted Rs. 3.66-lakh through four counters opened at its office on Friday, said Special Officer-in-charge R. Geetha. She said that four special counters would be opened till Monday evening. She said that the municipality has so far received a sum of Rs. 3.66-lakh in a single day out of the total outstanding of Rs. 1.44-crore during the current financial year. Total tax and non tax demand was raised to the tune of Rs. 2.2-crore, she added.

Padmanabapuram Special Officer in-charge A.S.P. Ramesh said that that the municipality had netted a sum of Rs. 7.90-lakh tax and non tax collection on Friday. The total outstanding tax and non tax of the municipality was Rs. 1.20-crore, he said.

BSNL reaches out

The Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited’s (BSNL) Customer Service Centres in Nagercoil, Thuckalay, Marthandam and Kanniyakumari will function as usual on Nov. 13, 14 (Sunday and Monday) to accept regular, arrear bills. Old Rs. 500 and Rs. 1000 currencies would be accepted for paying the bills at these counters.

Customers can also avail the opportunity to avail new connections.