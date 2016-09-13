Seeks registration of FIR against Sarathkumar, Radharavi and Vagai Chandrasekar for alleged funds misappropriation

The Nadigar Sangam Charitable Trust, run by the South Indian Artistes Association (SIAA), has approached the Madras High Court seeking to register an FIR against its former ex-officio trustees – actors R. Sarathkumar, Radharavi, and Vagai Chandrasekar – for allegedly misappropriating Rs. 1.65 crore of the trust’s funds.

The trust, represented by its managing trustee M. Nasser, submitted that the former ex-officio trustees were in-charge of administration of the trust and its funds from 2006 to 2015.

On October 18, 2015, elections were held to the SIAA, which was monitored by the High Court. Actors M. Nasser, Vishal, and Karthi were elected as president, general secretary, and treasurer respectively. By virtue of the provisions of the trust, the newly elected office-bearers took charge of the administration of the trust.

According to the petitioner, the new ex-officio trustees noticed that the accounts and the Income Tax returns of the trust were not finalised for over two years. A request made to the former trustees to hand over the accounts was evaded inspite of repeated requests.

Subsequently, a private firm was appointed to conduct a special audit of the trust’s accounts and submit a report. On February 29, a report was filed, which pointed out put several irregularities and blatant violations of the law and fiduciary duties of the former trustees.

“It was revealed that the three former trustees have caused wrongful loss to the trust by misappropriating funds to the tune of Rs. 1.65 crore. It was evident that there were excess withdrawals of cash based on fabricated vouchers,” the petitioner said.