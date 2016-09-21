The State government should be stern in handling law offenders as there has been a sharp rise in violent activities and failure of the State intelligence police only mirrored this, charged Hindu Munnani State president Kadeshwara C. Subramaniam.

Talking to press persons here on Tuesday, he said that unlawful activities against Hindus and Hindu Munnani functionaries were on the rise in the State. Petrol bombs were hurled into the house of an industrialist in Tirupur and also in Vellore. The police did not initiate any action against the persons behind these incidents.

Moreover, ISIS terrorists and Naxalites had camped in Tirupur, Coimbatore, Madurai, Theni and Dindigul districts. But State intelligence wing failed to detect this and also ignored the information given by the local people. The terrorists executed small attacks as a trial in different parts of the State to test the pulse of the police and the government. If the government failed to take action, they would certainly go for a massive attack in the future, he cautioned.

The police were not allowed to function independently. They should nab the accused behind the attack on Sankar Ganesh immediately failing which, the Hindu Munnani will intensify its protests. It will decide on the future course of action at its State executive committee meet scheduled to be held in Tirupur on September 23, he pointed out.