National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) has awarded ‘A’ grade to Chikkaiah Naicker College, Erode, with cumulative grade point average score of 3.11 out of 4.

Incidentally, the 62-year-old CNC tops 12 colleges in the State accredited during awarded during the 17th standing committee meeting of NAAC.

A three-member NAAC peer team led by B. Chaudhari, former Vice Chancellor of Mohanlal Sukhadia Univiversity, Rajasthan; U. Subba Rao, former Professor, BRAOU, Hyderabad, Telangana; and Pratiba S. Gaikwad, Principal, Dhananjayrao Gadgil College of Commerce, Satara, Maharashtra visited the college from August 22-24 for the validation of the self-study report submitted by the College.

The team verified the infrastructural facilities and quality of academic activities through interactions with the teaching and non-teaching staff, students, parents, alumni, internal quality assurance cell and the Principal.

They also visited all the departments, the college office and the library and took stock of the extracurricular bodies. They recommended the accreditation with ‘A’ grade to the college in its first cycle with five year validity.

The team complimented the college for supporting all aspects of faculty improvement and student welfare. The college was looking forward to sustaining the high grading and securing autonomous status, G. Udaya kumar, Principal said.

The ‘A’ grade from NAAC enables the institution to avail funds from the University Grants Commission, New Delhi, to improve infra structural facilities, to run vocational courses on skill based learning, avail funding for minor and major research projects.