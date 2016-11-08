The parishioners of Pentecostal church at Millerpuram raised doubts over the death of Pastor Kanagaraj, and thronged the Collectorate here on Monday seeking fair action in the case.

The Pastor was declared dead after cardiac arrest on October 5.

In a petition submitted to Collector M. Ravikumar, they said ahead of his burial, relatives of the pastor claimed that the pastor had been murdered by somebody and his body bore injury marks.

On the subsequent day, a post-mortem was done and the report showed injuries on it.

But, the Sipcot police filed a case under Section 174 of Cr.P.C. for suspicious death.