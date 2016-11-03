Panic gripped Modhupatti village near Oddanchatram on Wednesday as a mysterious, cylindrical object fell from the sky. Eye witnesses said the black object fell from the sky with smoke and flame. It fell on the farm owned by one Velusamy at the village. Those working in nearby fields ran for safety, they added.

The villagers passed the information to Kallimandhayam police station. The police, fire and rescue services personnel and revenue officials inspected the spot and cordoned off the area.

Later, Assistant Director of Forensic Science Department (Madurai) Baskaran, along with a team from Dindigul, inspected the spot and analysed the object. He said the object could be a part of an air-conditioner used in jet planes. It was not harmful, he added. Later, the object was removed from the spot. — Staff Reporter