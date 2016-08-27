Muthukumaraswamy appointed new A-G

The State government on Friday appointed senior advocate R. Muthukumaraswamy as the new Advocate General of Tamil Nadu. A Government Order was passed hours after the outgoing Advocate General A.L. Somayaji tendered his resignation.

Mr. Muthukumaraswamy (69) obtained his law degree from the Madras Law College and enrolled as an Advocate on August 1, 1973. He joined the office of senior counsel R. Krishnamoorthy, who was the former Advocate General and continued to be associated with him till 2001.

He was appointed as Special Government Pleader for the Madras High Court in 1994 and later became the Government Pleader in 1995. He held the post of the Central Government Senior Standing Counsel during the years 1998-1999.

In 2001, he was designated by the high court as a senior advocate.