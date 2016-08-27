National » Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI, August 27, 2016
Updated: August 27, 2016 03:05 IST

Muthukumaraswamy appointed new A-G

  • Staff Reporter
Comment   ·   print   ·   T  T  
R. Muthukumaraswamy, newly appointed Advocate General of Tamil Nadu.
R. Muthukumaraswamy, newly appointed Advocate General of Tamil Nadu.

The State government on Friday appointed senior advocate R. Muthukumaraswamy as the new Advocate General of Tamil Nadu. A Government Order was passed hours after the outgoing Advocate General A.L. Somayaji tendered his resignation.

Mr. Muthukumaraswamy (69) obtained his law degree from the Madras Law College and enrolled as an Advocate on August 1, 1973. He joined the office of senior counsel R. Krishnamoorthy, who was the former Advocate General and continued to be associated with him till 2001.

He was appointed as Special Government Pleader for the Madras High Court in 1994 and later became the Government Pleader in 1995. He held the post of the Central Government Senior Standing Counsel during the years 1998-1999.

In 2001, he was designated by the high court as a senior advocate.

More In: Tamil Nadu | National
Please Wait while comments are loading...

1.  Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2.  Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3.  Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
      or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
      (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4.  We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5.  Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Live chat: How inclusive are places of worship in Tamil Nadu?

In recent times, Dalits in Nagapattinam district have 'threatened' to convert to Islam if they are not allowed to participate and perform temple rituals. This raises questions whether the state needs... »

Cauvery row: Karnataka to place facts on distress before SC

Pranab Mukherjee to review passing-out parade at Chennai OTA

Man attacked inside Coimbatore Medical College Hospital

Anbumani, Vaiko oppose Kerala’s proposed dam across Siruvani river

Muthukumaraswamy appointed new A-G

Compensate kin of manual scavengers: Karunanidhi

‘Shortfall in Cauvery release less than 6 tmcft’

Supreme Court to hear TN plea on Cauvery release on Sept. 2

Last date for applying for MSU degrees extended

PDS beneficiaries to carry smart cards from next year


Chennai

Pranab Mukherjee to review passing-out parade at Chennai OTA

Yet another child from Tiruvallur dies

Aerial bundled cables to prevent electrocution

Wet weather likely in Chennai and neighbourhoods over weekend

DMK, AIADMK workers clash at Amma camp in Selaiyur

Cauvery row: Karnataka to place facts on distress before SC

Flooding remains the biggest fear

Madurai

Madurai Additional Collector felicitated by Sachin Tendulkar

Farmers protest killing of roadside trees

Police get permission to interrogate suspected Maoist

Attempt to illegally transfer Meenakshi temple land

Stress on need for safeguarding consumer interests

The Hindu in School’s Teachers’ Day contest

Cheating case against AIADMK councillor

Mayor inaugurates work for laying paver blocks

High Court denies advance bail

Armed robbers attack 3, drive away SUV

Coimbatore

Ramps near rail track to reduce elephant deaths

Fencing player from Coimbatore gets support through ‘Social Capital’

Man attacked inside Coimbatore Medical College Hospital

Waste collection from apartments, gated communities picks up

Five held for poaching Mouse Deer

Tiruchirapalli

‘Centre must intervene to release water in Cauvery’

Rs.1.03 crore allotted under samba package

Conmen strike at will in Tiruchi

Engineering student sets herself ablaze in Woraiyur

Law and order in coma in Tamil Nadu: Stalin

Our Lady of Good Health Church feast from August 30

The story of a storyteller

Sale of subsidised toor dhal re-launched to check price

Woman railway employee attacked during track patrolling

Puducherry

Clarification sought from Centre on NEET, says CM

A ‘begging’ protest against bribe

Former Chief Minister turns combative in House

NGOs pledge support to Bedi’s ‘cleaner Puducherry’ call

Mixed reaction to Lt. Governor’s address


O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in Tamil Nadu

Compensate kin of manual scavengers: Karunanidhi

DMK leader M. Karunanidhi on Friday urged the State government to immediately announce compensation to the families of the victims of manu... »