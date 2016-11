MUSIC DANCE DRAMA

Kalakshetra Foundation, Phone No: 044 2452 0836

Cordially invites you to its Monthly Program 6 p.m.: Vocal recital by KARAIKAL. R. JAISANKAR; 7-30 p.m.: Bharatanatyam by SATYAPRIYA IYER Thursday, 17th November, 2016 at Rukmini Arangam, Kalakshetra. All are welcome!

Kartik Fine Arts 24997788

Today at 6 p.m. Narada Gana Sabha Mini Hall Bharathanatyam by Sreedevi Jayakrishnan of Kalakshetra 7.30 p.m. Shreya Lakshmi Koundinya (Disp. of Padma S.Raghavan) All are welcome

Madhuradhwani 9381007317

Today at 6.15 p.m. Aishwarya Vidya Raghunath Vocal with L Ramakrishnan, Delhi Sairam and Krishna. Arkay Convention Center, Mylapore. All are welcome.

Madhuram Arts Foundation (Regd.)

Is Happy to invite you for O.V. Subramaniyan Centenary Function at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan “MAIN HALL” Mylapore, Chennai-4. Today 10.00 a.m.: Prayer by Kum. Harshini Arun. 10.05 to 10.45 a.m.: Veda Parayanam. 11.00 a.m. to 01.00 p.m: Upanyasam by Sri Sri Krishna Premi Swamigal of Paranur. 01.00 to 02.00 p.m.: Upanyasam by Sri Anand Dayanidhi, Chennai. 03.00 to 05.00 p.m.: Vocal Concert by Smt. Padmavathy Natesan, Smt. Vidya Srinivasan and Smt. Vaijayanthi Prasanth & Party. 05.00 to 07.00 p.m: Namasankeerthanam by Sri O.S. Mohan, Sri O.S. Rajeev, Sri O.S. Mukundan & Sri Sriram Natesan & Party. 07.00 to 09.00 pm: Vocal Concert by Sri O.S.Thyagarajan & Party

Sri Radhakrishna Sankeerthana Samajam Trust, Pozhichalur , Chennai-74.

Ph: 24898527/9791047798

Today at Raga Sudha Hall, Mylapore, 6.15 p.m. Vocal concert by Sri Vishnudev Namboothri, Sri R. Raghul Violin, Trivandrum Sri V Balaji Mridangam, Sri N.Guruprasad Ghatam. All are Welcome. Sponsor: S. SANTHANAM IYENGAR & FAMILY.

Sri Thiagaraja Sangeetha Vidwath Samajam, Mylapore. Ph: 24982270.

Today 6.15 p.m. KUM. SIVANI LAKSHMAN, 7.20 p.m. Kum. AISHWARYA with Mrs. Bharathi & Sri Sivakumar Mahesh. All are welcome.

Suswaraa, Ph: 8939 504030

Today 7.00 p.m. Swati Srikrishna – Vocal with Meera Sunder & Burra Sriram at Sri Ratnagireeshwarar Temple, Besant Nagar. All are welcome.

MISCELLANEOUS

Tattvaloka Auditorium,

76 Eldams Road, Chennai 18.

Tel: 24328124/25/26

Discourse by Dr. R. Krishnamurthy Sastrigal on Sri Adi Sankara’s Brahmajnanavali November 17-18, 2016, 6.00 p.m. All are welcome.