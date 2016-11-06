In the wake of anonymous letters threatening to kill Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) sought adequate protection to the Chief Minister, who is going to address a public meeting at Nagaraja grounds on November 9.

A delegation of district-level leaders of CPI (M) headed by district secretary N. Murugesan met the Superintendent of Police G. Dharmarajan here on Saturday and urged him to provide adequate protection to the Kerala Chief Minister.

Before meeting the SP, Mr. Murugesan told The Hindu that the party units in Kulasekaram, Thuckalay and Nallur near Marthandam had received the murder threat letter from Nathuram Godse Youth Club. The letter was posted at Suchindram near Nagercoil.

The threatening letter was received on October 28 and immediately, the party had lodged complaints with the concerned police stations and a copy of the anonymous letter was sent to the Superintendent of Police by post.