Two persons, including a juvenile, were arrested in connection with the murder of a 16-year-old boy here on Saturday.

Venkatesh, a native of Thoothukudi district, was studying Plus Two in a private school here. He was standing in front of a hostel run by the Adi-Dravida Welfare Department near Junction on Friday when he was brutally murdered. Initially, the reason for the murder and the identity of the killers were not known.

The police formed a team which zeroed in on a classmate of Venkatesh based on some inputs. It was revealed that Venkatesh and his classmate had fallen in love with a girl.

On Thursday, there was a wordy altercation between the two boys and that Venkatesh had allegedly slapped his classmate in front of the girl.

The other boy went to his relative Sundar (24), who runs a fruit shop near Junction, and narrated the incident.

Following this, Sundar and the boy murdered Venkatesh in full public view and escaped.

After recording their confessions, Sundar was produced before the judicial magistrate and the juvenile taken to a Correctional Home.

Meanwhile, the relatives of Venkatesh demanded compensation and wanted the police to register the accused under the SC/ST Atrocities Act and also urged the government to give a job to a member of the family.

The body was later taken to their native village in Thoothukudi district.