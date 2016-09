RELIGION

Narayaneeyam: Kandamangalam Parameswaran, Ayyappa Seva Samajam, 2nd Avenue, Anna Nagar, 8 a.m.

Lalitha Sahasranamam: K. Balasubramanyam, 18/65, 3rd Main Rd., Gandhi Nagar, Adyar, 10.30 a.m.

Vivarana Prameya Sangraham: R. Manidravid, Sri Sankara Gurukulam, 8/20, C.P. Ramaswamy St., Abhiramapuram, 5 p.m.

Ethiraja Sapthathy: Venu Raza Narayanan, Nadathur Ammal Temple, Prakasam Salai, Broadway, 6 p.m.

Soundarya Laharee: V. Rajagopalan, Sri Sankara Gurukulam, 8/20, C.P. Ramaswamy St., Abhiramapuram, 6.45 p.m.

Mukunda Mala of Kulasekarazhwar: Buddhidananda, Ramakrishna Math, Mylapore, 5.30 p.m.

Ullloli: A. Nagalingam, Sri Balasubramania Baktha Jana Sabha, T.T.K. Salai, Royapettah, 6.30 p.m.

Vedanta Treatise: R. Aravindan, Narada Gana Sabha, T.T.K. Rd., Alwarpet, 6.45 p.m.

CULTURE

Tamil Nadu - Singapore Natpooravu Kazhagam: Presentation of Singapore Thamizh Kavalar award and Lee-Kuan-Yew birthday celebrations, G. Umapathy Kalai Arangam, Anna Salai, 5.30 p.m.

GENERAL

Consulate-General of Japan in Chennai and HCL Technologies: Programme on Japanese Night Vol 6, Consul-General of Japan in Chennai Seiji Baba participates, Rani Seethai Hall, Anna Salai, 6 p.m.

The Madras Voluntary Blood Bureau: Presentation of annual awards, Chettinad Vidyashram, R.A. Puram, 7 p.m.

Institution of Engineers (India): Inauguration of seminar on ‘Make in India’, Swami Sivananda Salai, Chepauk, 10 a.m.

Sathyabama University: Convocation, Rajiv Gandhi Salai, 10 a.m.

Sri Venkateswara College of Engineering: Passing out ceremony of Marine Engineering Graduates, Sriperumbudur, 9.45 a.m.

AMET University: Inauguration of symposium ‘WHEEDLE - 16’, ECR, Kanathur, 9.30 a.m.

Art of Living: Sahaj Samadhi meditation workshop, Tattvaloka, Eldams Rd., Alwarpet, 6.30 a.m. and Newry Towers, 12th Main Rd., 2nd Avenue, Anna Nagar, 6.30 p.m.

Sevalaya: Inauguration and handing over 20 reconstructed homes, Sevalaya Nagar, Puliyur Village, 11.30 a.m.

Jehovah’s Witnesses: Regional convention, Kamarajar Memorial Hall, Anna Salai, Teynampet, 9.20 a.m.

Narcotics Anonymous: Meeting, Sangarsh Group, Fatima Church, United India Colony, Kodambakkam, 7 p.m.

Al-Anon: Meetings, Sinagaram Pillai Boys HSS., Villivakkam; A.G. Church, Sivagamipuram, Thiruvanmiyur; Madurai Siddha Ayurvedha Maruthuva Nilayam, Avadi; and CSI Emmanuel Church, Vadapalani; and Kevin School, Royapuram, 7 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meetings, Kevin School, Royapuram; Singaram Pillai Boys HSS., Villivakkam, Kesari HSS., T. Nagar; C.S.I. Zion Church School, Chintadripet.