RELIGION

Mahabharatham: B. Sundarkumar, Sri Krishna Gana Sabha, T. Nagar, 6.30 p.m.

Brahadaranya Upanishad: R. Krishnamurthy, Sringeri Jagadguru Pravachana Mandiram, R.A. Puram, 4 p.m.

Soundarya Lahari: V. Rajagopalan, Sri Sankara Gurukulam, 8/20, C.P. Ramaswamy St., Abhiramapuram, 6.45 p.m.

Thondaradipodi Azhwar: Jayaraman, Sri Balasubramania Baktha Jana Sabha, T.T.K. Salai, Royapettah, 6.30 p.m.

Vivaranaprameya Sangraham: R. Manidravid, Sri Sankara Gurukulam, 8/20, C.P. Ramaswamy St., Abhiramapuram, 5 p.m.

Life and Teachings of Swami Akhandanandaji: Buddhidananda, Ramakrishna Math, Mylapore, 7 p.m.

CULTURE

Sivananda Gurukulam: Inauguration of Navarathri Thiruvizha, Kattankulathur, 5 p.m.

Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan: Inauguration of Navaratri Music Festival, East Mada St., Mylapore, 6 p.m.

Goethe-Institut Chennai and Kalakshetra Foundation: Programme on ‘Memory Space - Sounds of Berlin and Chennai’, Kalakshetra, Besant Nagar, 5.30 p.m.

C.P.Ramaswami Aiyar Foundation: Conferment of Saraswathi Award on Chitra Visweswaran, Eldams Road, Alwarpet, 10.30 a.m.

GENERAL

Chennai International Centre: Book discussion on book ‘Half - Lion: How P.V. Narasimha Rao Transformed India’, Madras School of Economics Campus, Gandhi Mandapam Rd., Kotturpuram, 6 p.m.

Madras Canine Club: 114th, 115th Ch. Dog Shows and The Kennel Club of India’s 21st and 22nd FCI International Dog Shows, Shiva Parvathi Pushpa Gardens, Maduravoyal, 10.30 a.m.

Department of Management Studies - University of Madras: Releasing of placement brochure, University Centenary Building, Chepauk, 4 p.m.

National Cyber Safety and Security Standards: Inauguration of ‘National Cyber Defence Summit 2016’, Vivekananda Auditorium, Anna University, 10 a.m.

Computer Society of India: Lecture on ‘SAP - GRC’, Seminar Hall, CSI Education Directorate, Taramani, 6 p.m.

Guru Nanak College: Workshop on ‘Highlights of the Companies Act - 2013’, Velachery, 9 a.m.

Ford India: Awareness programme to teach college students the necessary skills for driving safe on roads, Mahindra City, Infosys Campus, Chengalpattu, 11 a.m.

All India Tamil Writers Association: Tribute meeting to Singapore former President S.R. Nathan, Indian Officers Association Centenary Building, Royapettah, 5.30 p.m.

Hanu’s Ongole Farm: Exhibition of cattle show, Shiva Parvathi Pushpa Gardens, Maduravoyal, 9 a.m.

Kanchi Sree Krishna Arts and Science College: Lecture on ‘A history of Tamil short stories’, Kilambi, Kancheepuram, 9 a.m.

Bharat Sewak Samaj: Mahathmavai Vananguvom meeting, Gandhi Mandapam, Sardar Patel Rd., Guindy, 3.30 p.m.

KCG College of Technology: Freshers Day, Karapakkam, 1.30 p.m.

Narcotics Anonymous: Meeting, Sangarsh Group, Fatima Church, United India Colony, Kodambakkam, 7 p.m.

Al-Anon: Meetings, Sinagaram Pillai Boys HSS., Villivakkam; A.G. Church, Sivagamipuram, Thiruvanmiyur; Madurai Siddha Ayurvedha Maruthuva Nilayam, Avadi; and CSI Emmanuel Church, Vadapalani; and Kevin School, Royapuram, 7 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meetings, Kevin School, Royapuram; Singaram Pillai Boys HSS., Villivakkam, Kesari HSS., T. Nagar;

C.S.I. Zion Church School, Chintadripet; Assembly of God’s Church, 100 ft. Rd., Arumbakkam;

St. Fathima Church, Velachery Rd., East Tambaram; Magadalona Mariyal Church, Ezhil Nagar, Poonamallee; C.S.I. Peters Church, Vyasarpadi; A.G. Church,

Sivagamipuram, Thiruvanmiyur; St. Soosai Church, Ennore; Madurai Siddha Ayurvedha Maruthuva Nilayam, Avadi; and Chennai Corporation Public Health Centre, Adambakkam, 7 p.m.