Vels University: Inauguration of conference on ‘Biomaterials from Micro Organisms and Medicinal Plants for Human Welfare’, Pallavaram, 10 a.m.

National Domestic Workers Movement and Tamil Nadu Domestic Workers Federation: Public hearing on the status of domestic workers, Asha Nivas, Nungambakkam, 10 a.m.

Mediscan: Inauguration of XV South Asian Regional Conference on ‘Clinical Ultrasonography in Practice’, Chennai Trade Centre, Nandambakkam, 9 a.m.

South India Jute Association: Inauguration of ‘Navaratri Jute Fair’ exhibition and sale of exclusive jute lifestyle products, Minister O.S. Manian participates, Andal Kalyana Mandapam, 108/77, L.B. Rd. , Adyar, 10.30 a.m.

Please Wait while comments are loading...