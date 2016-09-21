RELIGION

Bhagavatham: Paramasukhananda, Ramakrishna Math, Mylapore, 5.30 p.m.

Gita: Satyavratananda Saraswati, Mylapore Club, Luz Church Rd., Mylapore, 11 a.m.; B. Sundarkumar, Sri Veda Vyasa Trust, 38, V.V. Colony 3rd St., Brindavan Nagar, Adambakkam, 6.30 p.m.; Pujyasri Omkarananda, Narada Gana Sabha, T.T.K. Rd., Alwarpet, 6.30 p.m.; Ramana Swaroopananda, R-Block, 47/15, 15th St., Anna Nagar, 6.45 p.m.

Brahadaranya Upanishad: R. Krishnamurthy, Sringeri Jagadguru Pravachana Mandiram, R.A. Puram, 4 p.m.

Vedanta Treatise: R. Aravindan, C Flat, Harmony, 20/39, Venkatarathinam Nagar, Adyar, 6.45 p.m.

CULTURE

Kalakshetra Foundation and Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan: Cultural programme ‘Prasaarana’, lecture-demonstration on ‘Veena Music in Different Genres’, East Mada St., Mylapore, 6 p.m.

GENERAL

Institute of Surgical Gastroenterology and Liver Transplant with Dept. of Urology, MGE & Nephrology - Govt. Stanley Medical College: World Organ Donation Day, Royapuram, 10 a.m.

Department of Defence and Strategic Studies- University of Madras: Lecture on ‘Role Model Leadership: Essence of Organisational Excellence’, Dept. of Criminology, Chepauk, 11 a.m.

Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation and Mangalyan Technical Workers Co-operative Society: Distribution of certificates, Saraswathi Vidyalaya School, MKB Nagar, Ambattur, 4.30 p.m.

State Archaeology Deparment and Chennai 2000 Plus Trust: Lecture on ‘Kortalayar Civilization’, Tamil Valarchi Valaagam, Thamizh Salaim, Egmore, 3 p.m.

SCARF : Launch of DEMCARES Centre for Active Ageing on the occasion of World Alzheimer’s Day, R/7a, North Main Rd., Anna Nagar West Extn., 3 p.m.

Madras Institute of Development Studies: Talk on ‘New Horizons of Rural Development and Gandhian Perspectives’, 2nd Main Rd., Gandhi Nagar, Adyar, 3.30 p.m.

The Childs Trust Medical Research Foundation and Kanchi Kamakoti Childs Trust Hospital: Rose Day celebrations and CME on ‘Pediatric Pallative Care’, Nageswara Rd., Nungambakkam, 9 a.m.

Indian Association of Colleges of Pharmacy: Inauguration of workshop on ‘Smart Life Long Learning in Pharmacy’, Savera Hotel, 9.30 a.m.

MS Swaminathan Research Foundation: National Nutrition Week celebration, 3rd Cross Rd., Institutional Area, Taramani, 10.30 a.m.

D.B. Jain College: Programme on ‘time management’, Thoraipakkam, 10 a.m.

Narcotics Anonymous: Meeting, St. Lourdes Church, Don Bosco School, Perambur, 7 p.m.

Al-Anon: Meetings, Police Community Hall, Kondithope, Walltax Rd.; Shrine of Divine Mercy Church, Anna Nagar East, Near Chinthamani; St. Andrews Church, Gandhi Rd., Guduvancherry; Ambedkar Manram, Ashok Nagar; The Lady of the Light Church, Luz, Mylapore; Jacob MHSS., Judges Colony, Periakuppam, Thiruvallur, 7 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meetings, Loyola MHSS., United India Colony, Kodambakkam; St. Lukes Church, Anna Nagar; Anglo Indian Association, Ponniyamman Koil St., Egmore; Annai Velankanni Church, Besant Nagar; C.S.I. Good Shepherd Church, Taramani Link Rd., Velachery; Kondithope Community Centre, Police Quarters, Waltax Rd.; St. Mathias Church, Kamarajar Salai, K.K. Nagar; C.S.I. Church, Moolakadai; and The Lady of the Light Church, Luz Church Rd., Mylapore, 7 p.m.