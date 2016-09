State Archaeology Department and Chennai 2000 Plus Trust: Felicitation to Pattaraiperumbudur Excavation Team of Archaeology Dept & Presentation of Chennai Awards, 10.30 a.m.; lecture on Pattaraiperumbudur Excavation Findings, Tamil Valarchi Valaagam, Egmore, 11.30 a.m.

