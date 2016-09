RELIGION

Mundakoupanishad: Satyavratananda Saraswati, Kesari HSS., Pondy Bazaar Extn., T. Nagar, 5 p.m.

Tiruvarangaperumal Araiyar: Kidambi Narayanan, Sri Andalammal Matam, Sanjeevaroyan Koil St., Old Washermenpet, 6.45 p.m.

Thiruvallikeni Kandanae: Venu Raza Narayanan, Adi Kesava Perumal Temple, Chinthadripet, 6 p.m.

Tiruvasagam: Apavargananda, Ramakrishna Math, Mylapore, 5.30 p.m.

Atma Bodha: R. Aravindan, Parsn Renascence, Aster 203, Mambakkam Main Rd., Medavakkam, 7.15 a.m.

Sita Kalyanam: Nama Sangeerthanam - Ramananda Saraswathi, Sri Alamelumanga Kalyana Mandapam, Radhakrishnan St., T. Nagar, 8 a.m.

Nama Sangeerthanam: Mannargudi Babu Rajagopala Bhagavathar, Sitadevi Garodia Hindu Vidyalaya MHSS., Kalamegam St., East Tambaram, 5 p.m.

Sri Ramanujar 1000th Jayanthi Mahotsavam: Sri Sampathkumar Rajan Thirumaligai, Dharaniraj Flats, 62-C, Vanchinathan St., Ramakrishna Nagar, Valasaravakkam, 4 p.m.

CULTURE

The Hindu: Launch of book ‘MS Revisited - Tracing the Nightingale’s Music Journey’, to commemorate M.S. Subbulakshmi’s birth centenary. Kalakshetra, Thiruvanmiyur, 6 p.m.

Sri Kanchi Kamakoti Sankaralayam Trust: Launch of publications on ‘Sri Kanchi Kamakoti Peetam - 70 Peetathipathi’s Guruparamparah, Krishna Gana Sabha, T. Nagar, 4 p.m.

Schizophrenia Research Foundation: Frame of Mind-Film Festival on Mental Health, Alliance Francaise of Madras, College Rd., Nungambakkam, 4 p.m.

Appayya Dikshita Foundation: Appayya Dikshithar’s Jayanthi celebrations, Kalpatharu, Plot No 2 1st St., Raju Nagar, Thooraipakkam, 8 a.m.

GENERAL

Labour and Employment Ministry: Vishwakarma Day celebrations, EPFO office, Royapettah, 11 a.m.

D.M.K. Arakkatalai: Distribution of financial aid to students and Mupperum Vizha, Kalaignar Arangam, Teynampet, 5 p.m.

Hindustan Chamber of Commerce: Programme on ‘Transformation of Income Tax Department from Enforcement to Facilitation’, H.C. Kothari Memorial Hall, Greams Dugar, Greams Rd., 5.30 p.m.

MedIndia Hospitals and Academy: Inauguration of Digestive Endoscopy workshop and launching of website on Digtestive Health Diseases, Hotel Taj Coromandel, 5 p.m.

Cancer Institute: Dr. S. Krishnamurthi Memorial Oration on What can we do further to reduce suffering from cancer?, Bhagwan Adinath Jain Complex, Sardar Patel Rd., 3.30 p.m.

Sri Ramachandra University: Inauguration of ‘Indo-US Fulbright programme on Research Capacity Building’, Porur, 11 a.m.

Pondy Citizen Action Network: Seminar on ‘Securing our coastal assets and communities for a sustainable future’, Freemasons Auditorium, Ethiraj Salai, Egmore, 10 a.m.

AMET University and Chennai Port Trust, Chennai: Awareness programme for fishermen on Global Sea Food Marketing Strategy, Jeevarathana Maligai, Kasimedu, 9.30 a.m.

Valliammai Engineering College: Symposium on ‘Taras 16’, Kattankulathur, 9.30 a.m.

All India Confederation of SC/ST Organisations: Inauguration of conference and distribution of Dr. Ambedkar awards, Hotel Imperial, Egmore, 8 a.m.

G.S.S. Jain College for Women: Lecture on ‘New technologies and tools in E-Learning’, Vepery High Rd., Vepery, 11 a.m.

Dravidar Kazhagam: Thanthai Periyar E.V.R. 138th birth anniversary celebrations, Periyar Thidal, Vepery, 10.30 a.m.

Anna Nagar Thamizh Peravai: Talk on ‘Silapathikaram’, Leo HSS., Anna Nagar West Extn., 6 p.m.

Lions Club of Chennai Golden Towers and Apollo Medical Centre - Anna Nagar: Medical camp, R.K. Mahal, Madhavaram High Rd., Sembium, 10.30 a.m.