RELIGION

Gita: R. Aravindan,A1 118/18, Creation Ragas Apartments, 8th Main Rd., Anna Nagar, 6.45 p.m.

Lalithatrishati: V. Abhiramasundaram, Sri Sankara Gurukulam, 8/20, C.P. Ramaswamy St., Abhiramapuram, 7 p.m.

Panchadasi: Satyavratananda Saraswati, Mylapore Club, Luz Church Rd., Mylapore, 11 a.m.

Vivarana Prameya Sangraham: R. Manidravid, Sri Sankara Gurukulam, 8/20, C.P. Ramaswamy St., Abhiramapuram, 5 p.m.

Soundarya Lahari: Sengalipuram Sankararama Dikshithar, Ramana Kendra, Alamengapuram, 6.30 p.m.

Kandhapuranam: Madhivannan, Narada Gana Sabha, T.T.K. Rd., Alwarpet, 6.30 p.m.

Mahaperiyava Mahimai: P. Swaminathan, Kapaleeswarar Temple, Mylapore, 5.30 p.m.

Kandar Anubhuti: Anuthamananda, The Kasturibai Nagar Residents Association Community Hall, 2, 3rd Cross St., Kasturibai Nagar, Adyar, 6.45 p.m.

Atmabodha: Suprajnananda, Ramakrishna Math, Mylapore, 5.30 p.m.

Sivanadiyarkal: Sankararaman, 53/25, South Lock St., Kottur, 11 a.m,

GENERAL

Department of Ancient and Archaeology - University of Madras; Archaeological Survey of India and Indian Council of Historical Research: Inauguration of seminar on ‘The Chola Art and Architecture in South India with special reference to Rajendra I’ and photo exhibition, N.D.S. Hall, Centenary Building, Chepaiuk, 10 a.m.

Canara Bank: MSME meet, TIEMA Communication Centre, PP3, SIDCO Industrial Estate, Thirumudivakkam, 10 a.m.

Chennai Harbour Tamil Sangam: Golden Jubilee celebration, Chennai Harbour Seminar Hall, Old Administrative Building, 3 p.m.

Vels University: Inauguration of conference on ‘Emerging trends in engineering research’, Pallavaram, 10 a.m.

Dhanalakshmi College of Engineering: Inauguration of conference on ‘Environment, Climate Change, Adaptation and Future Energy’, Manimangalam, 4 p.m.

Sri Ramanujar Engineering College: Science exhibition, Kolapakkam, 9 a.m.

Community Health Education Society: Experience sharing and review meeting for discussion leaders, Hotel Pratap Plaza, 5 p.m.

Chartered Accountants Study Circle: Talk on ‘GST - Challenges Ahead’, Prince Arcade, Cathedral Rd., 6.30 p.m.

Periyar Library Readers Circle: Meeting, Periyar Thidal, Vepery, 6.30 p.m.

Narcotics Anonymous: Keep It Simple Group, St. Joseph High School,Vepery High Rd., Vepery, 7 p.m.

Al-Anon: Divine School, S.V. Nagar, Padur, Santhome Boys HSS., Santhome; CSI Inbarasu, Tollgate; Ezhil Nagar 3rd St., Kodungaiyur; Philopmina MHSS., Injambakkam, 7 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Church of Christ, Anna Nagar; Chennai School, Arunachalam St., Chintadripet; Victory Child Development Centre, Muthalamman Koil St., Selaiyur; Church of Victorious Cross, Jawaharlal Nehru Salai, Ashok Nagar; St. Joseph Church, Cholapuram Rd., Ambattur; St. Sebastian Church, Madhavaram, Sri Ganapathy Sachidananda Ashram Hospital, Baby Nagar, Velachery; C.S.I. Church, Thiruvottiyur; and Christ Church, Porur, 7 p.m.