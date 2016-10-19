Alcoholics Anonymous: Meetings, Loyola MHSS., United India Colony, Kodambakkam; St. Lukes Church, Anna Nagar; Anglo Indian Association, Ponniyamman Koil St., Egmore; Annai Velankanni Church, Besant Nagar; C.S.I. Good Shepherd Church, Taramani Link Rd., Velachery; Kondithope Community Centre, Police Quarters, Walltax Rd.; St. Mathias Church, Kamarajar Salai, K.K. Nagar; C.S.I. Church, Moolakadai; and The Lady of the Light Church, Luz Church Rd., Mylapore, 7 p.m.

Al-Anon: Meetings, Police Community Hall, Kondithope, Walltax Rd.; Shrine of Divine Mercy Church, Anna Nagar East, Near Chinthamani; St. Andrews Church, Gandhi Rd., Guduvancherry; Ambedkar Manram, Ashok Nagar; The Lady of the Light Church, Luz, Mylapore; Jacob MHSS., Judges Colony, Periakuppam, Thiruvallur, 7 p.m.

North Eastern Council and North Eastern Handicrafts and Handlooms Development Corporation: Inauguration of ‘North East Handicrafts and Handlooms Exhibition’, Co-optex Exhibition Ground, Pantheon Rd., Egmore, 11 a.m.

Inko Centre: Programme on ‘Khyung Hwa You and World Music Ensemble E-Do’, The Courtyard, Phoenix Marketcity, 7.30 p.m.

