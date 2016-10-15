RELIGION

Mahabharatham: Sengalipuram B.Kesavan, Sringeri Jagadguru Pravachana Mandiram, R.A. Puram, 6.45 p.m.

CULTURE

Kannadasan Viswanathan Arakkatalai: Kaviyarasar Kannadasan Vizha and presentation of awards, Kumararaja Muthiah Arangam, R.A. Puram, 6 p.m.

GENERAL

Tamil Nadu Mediation and Conciliation Centre, High Court Madras: Chief Justice of India Mr. Justice T.S. Thakur delivers special address on Mediation in the Mediation Awareness Programme to the Judicial Officers, Tamil Nadu State Judicial Academy, Greenways Rd., R.A. Puram, 12.15 p.m.

C.P. Ramaswami Aiyar Foundation: Golden Jubilee celebration of Foundation, Chief Justice of India Mr. Justice T.S. Thakuar and former West Bengal Governor Gopalkrishna Gandhi participate, Eldams Rd., Alwarpet, 10 a.m.

Cancer Institute: World Hospice and Palliative Care Day 2016 - Theme ‘Together Everyone Achieves More’, 1st Floor, Bhagwan Adinath Jain Complex, Sardar Patel Rd., Adyar, 11 a.m.

Alumni Association - College of Engineering Guindy, Anna University: 16th Dr. P. Purushothaman Memorial endowment lecture on ‘Concrete for Sustainable Construction’, Guindy, 6 p.m.