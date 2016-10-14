RELIGION

Mahabharatham: Sengalipuram B. Kesavan, Sringeri Jagadguru Pravachana Mandiram, R.A. Puram, 6.45 p.m.

Gita: Ramana Swaroopananda, R-Block, 47/15, 15th St., Anna Nagar, 6.45 p.m.

Brahadaramya Upanishad: R. Krishnamurthy, Sringeri Jagadguru Pravachana Mandiram, R.A. Puram, 4 p.m.

Soundarya Laharee: V. Rajagopalan, Sri Sankara Gurukulam, 8/20, C.P. Ramaswamy St., Abhiramapuram, 6.45 p.m.

Seer Raghava Ramanuja Adigal Thirunal: Venu Raza Narayanan, Parthasarathy Swami Temple, Triplicane, 5 p.m.

Mukunda Mala of Kulasekarazhwar: Buddhidananda, Ramakrishna Math, Mylapore, 5.30 p.m.

Vivarana Prameya Sangraham: R. Manidravid, Sri Sankara Gurukulam, 8/20, C.P. Ramaswamy St., Abhiramapuram, 5 p.m.

Vedanta Treatise: R. Aravindan, Narada Gana Sabha, T.T.K. Rd., Alwarpet, 6.45 p.m.

CULTURE

Kalasagar: Gurusmarandinam in fond memory of Kalamandalam Krishnankutty Poduval and paying tributes to living legends, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Mylapore, 6 p.m,

Mylapore Arts Academy: Inauguration of music festival, P.S.HSS., Mylapore, 6 p.m.

Lions Club of Chennai Edifice and Bharat Vikas Parishad (TN and P): Relase of book on ‘Aryabhatta’s Date an Analytical Study’, D.G. Vaishnav College, Arumbakkam, 4 p.m.

Mullaicharam: Golden Jubilee celebrations and presentation of awards, Rani Seethai Hall, Anna Salai, 6.31 p.m.

GENERAL

Loyola Institute of Business Administration and NHRDN - Chennai Chapter: Inauguration of Business ethics conference on ‘Beacon 2016 - ‘Leadership and Ethics for the Emerging Future’ 9 a.m. and valedictory, Minister K. Pandiarajan participates, The Residency Towers, 4.10 p.m.

India Post: National Postal week celebration, Office of The Chief Post Master General, Tamil Nadu Circle, Mount Rd., 10.30 a.m.

Bureau of Indian Standards: World Standards Day celebrations, Hotel Turyaa, 9 a.m.

Madras Institute of Development Studies: Talk on ‘Asset Distribution in India: Some Observations’, 2nd Main Rd., Gandhi Nagar, Adyar, 3.30 p.m.

Indian Psychiatric Society: Inauguration of IPSOCON 2016’, Hotel Feathers, 6.30 p.m.

Valliammai Engineering College: Lecture on ‘Business Strategies with reference to Service Sector’, Kattankulathur, 9.30 a.m.

Guru Nanak College: Workshop on ‘Nool, Noolagam, Samugam’, Velachery, 10 a.m.

Narcotics Anonymous: Meeting, Sangarsh Group, Fatima Church, United India Colony, Kodambakkam, 7 p.m.

Al-Anon: Meetings, Sinagaram Pillai Boys HSS., Villivakkam; A.G. Church, Sivagamipuram, Thiruvanmiyur; Madurai Siddha Ayurvedha Maruthuva Nilayam, Avadi; and CSI Emmanuel Church, Vadapalani; and Kevin School, Royapuram, 7 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meetings, Kevin School, Royapuram; Singaram Pillai Boys HSS., Villivakkam, Kesari HSS., T. Nagar; C.S.I. Zion Church School, Chintadripet; Assembly of God’s Church, 100 ft. Rd., Arumbakkam; St. Fathima Church, Velachery Rd., East Tambaram; Magadalona Mariyal Church, Ezhil Nagar, Poonamallee; C.S.I. Peters Church, Vyasarpadi; A.G. Church, Sivagamipuram, Thiruvanmiyur; St. Soosai Church, Ennore; Madurai Siddha Ayurvedha Maruthuva Nilayam, Avadi; and Chennai Corporation Public Health Centre, Adambakkam, 7 p.m.