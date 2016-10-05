RELIGION

Ramayanam: R. Krishnamurthy, Sri Sankara Gurukulam, 8/20, C.P. Ramaswamy St., Abhiramapuram, 6.45 p.m.

Mahabharatham: B. Sundarkumar, Sri Krishna Gana Sabha, T. Nagar, 6.30 p.m.

Bhagavatham: Paramasukhananda, Ramakrishna Math, Mylapore, 5.30 p.m.

Gita: Satyavratananda Saraswati, Mylapore Club, Luz Church Rd., Mylapore, 11 a.m.

Vaduganambiyin Udaiyavar: Venu Raza Narayanan, Santhana Venugopalan Sannidhi, Pedariyar Koil St., Mint, 6.30 p.m.

Aranganum Ambalavananum: Vasundhra Rajagopal, Ramakrishna Mission Students Home, Sir P.S. Sivaswami Salai, Mylapore, 7.30 a.m.

Jeevan Mukti Vivekam: K.S. Maheswaran, Sri Sankara Gurukulam, 8/20, C.P. Ramaswamy St., Abhiramapuram, 5 p.m.

Vedanta Treatise: C Flat, Harmony, 20/39, Venkatrathinam Nagar, Adyar, 6.45 p.m.

Nama Sangeerthanam: PSBB Nungambakkam School students, Noor Veeraswamy Lane, Nungambakkam, 6.30 p.m.

GENERAL

Bharath University: Convocation, Prime Minister and First Vice President, Co-operative Republic of Guyana, Moses Verasammy Nagamootoo participates, Sree Balaji Medical College and Hospital, Chromepet, 11 a.m.

GIZ Regional Media: Inauguration of workshop on ‘Wetlands and Coasts - TEEB India Initiative’, Hotel Clarion, 11 a.m.

Valliammai Engineering College: Lecture on ‘Functional Materials’, Kattankulathur, 2.45 p.m.

Meenakshi Academy of Higher Education and Research: Convocation, Meenakshi Medical College Hospital and Research Auditorium, Enathur, Kancheepuram, 11 a.m.

Citizen Consumer and Civic Action Group: Seminar on medical insurance, Madras School of Economics, Kotturpuram, 9.30 a.m.

Stella Maris College: Lecture by Medha Patkar, 1.30 a.m.; and Workshop on ‘Inclusion of Value Education in schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu’, Cathedral Rd., 2.30 p.m.

Young Men’s Indian Association: Dr. Annie Besant’s birth anniversary celebrations, PS HSS., Mylapore, 6 p.m.

Rotary Club of Madras East: Presentation of Dr. K.V. Thiruvengadam Award 2016 for Health Care, GRT Convention Centre, 6.30 p.m.

Nickelodeon: Programme on ‘Photo-Opp with Motu and Patlu from the movie Patlu-King of Kings’, Vidyodaya Girls HSS., Thirumalai Pillai Rd., T. Nagar, 2 p.m.

Narcotics Anonymous: Meeting, Staying Clean Group, St. Lourdes Church, Don Bosco School, Perambur, 7 p.m.

Al-Anon: Meetings, Police Community Hall, Kondithope, Walltax Rd.; Shrine of Divine Mercy Church, Anna Nagar East, Near Chinthamani; St. Andrews Church, Gandhi Rd., Guduvancherry; Ambedkar Manram, Ashok Nagar; The Lady of the Light Church, Luz, Mylapore; Jacob MHSS., Judges Colony, Periakuppam, Thiruvallur, 7 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meetings, Loyola MHSS., United India Colony, Kodambakkam; St. Lukes Church, Anna Nagar; Anglo Indian Association, Ponniyamman Koil St., Egmore; Annai Velankanni Church, Besant Nagar; C.S.I. Good Shepherd Church, Taramani Link Rd., Velachery; Kondithope Community Centre, Police Quarters, Waltax Rd.; St. Mathias Church, Kamarajar Salai, K.K. Nagar; C.S.I. Church, Moolakadai; and The Lady of the Light Church, Luz Church Rd., Mylapore, 7 p.m.