Narcotics Anonymous: Meetings, Good Company Group, St. Teresa Church, Nungambakkam, 11 a.m.; Miracle of Marina Group, Chennai School, Venkatarangam Pillai St., T. Nagar; and Circle of Life Group, Annai Velankannai Church, Besant Nagar, 7 p.m.

Organising Committee: Workshop for young adults on the need to develop intellect, 768, Munuswamy Salai, K.K. Nagar, 6 p.m.

Doctors Forum for People’s Health: Convention against NEET and National Medical Commision, Loyola College, Nungambakkam, 10 a.m.

Samudha: Inauguration of 14th anniversary and completion of 200 weeks free webcast of music, dance and drama programmes through Paalam TV, Infosys Hall, RKM School, Krishna St., T. Nagar, 6 p.m.

