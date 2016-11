Alcoholics Anonymous: Meetings, Assemption School, St. Teresa Church, Nungambakkam, 10.30 a.m.; St. Mathias Church, Kamarajar Salai,, K.K. Nagar; ECI Church, Dr. Ambedkar St., Arumbakkam; and C.S.I. School, Gandhi Main Rd., Oragadam, Ambattur, 11 a.m.; Dr. Boaz Memorial Hospital, Velachery Rd., Selaiyur; Infant Jesus church, Manali New Nagar, Manali; C.S.I. Peters Church, Vyasarpadi, 11.30 a.m.; St. Francis Xavier Church, Broadway, 6 p.m. Kesari HSS., T.Nagar; Police Boys Club, Chinmaya Nagar; Sri Ganapathy Sachidananda Ashram Hospital, Baby Nagar, Velachery; Singaram Pillai Boys HSS., Villivakkam; Arul Kadal, Santhome High Rd.; and St. Infant Teresa Church, K.K. R. Avenue, Sembium, 7 p.m.

Narcotics Anonymous: Meetings, Good Company Group, St. Teresa Church, Nungambakkam, 11 a.m.; Miracle of Marina Group, Chennai School, Venkatarangam Pillai St., T.Nagar; and Circle of Life Group, Annai Velankannai Church, Besant Nagar, 7 p.m.

Vedic Astrology Association for Social Awakening and Change: Seminar on predictive methods and techniques through horoscopes, Kaviloor Madalayam, Kuppaiah /Chetty St., West Mambalam, 5 p.m.

